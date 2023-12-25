Watch Now
2 shot at Richmond apartment complex on Christmas Eve, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Posted at 8:02 PM, Dec 24, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting at a Richmond apartment complex that left two people wounded on Christmas Eve, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the the Woodland Crossing apartments in the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard on the Southside just after 3 p.m.

While Crime Insider sources told Burkett that two people were shot, there was no word on the extent of their injuries at last check Sunday evening.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

