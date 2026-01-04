Sunny and chilly today, big warm-up this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny today with highs ranging from the lower to upper 40s.

Tonight will be chilly with lows in the low to mid 20s.

We will see more clouds mixing with the sun on Monday, with highs 45-50.

Highs will be around 60 Tuesday, and 65-70 on Wednesday.

A cold front will pass late Wednesday, will slightly cooler temperatures on Thursday. Highs will be around 60.

Highs will jump back into the middle and upper 60s at the end of the week.

A few showers are possible Friday, with a better chance of scattered showers Saturday.

A cold front will pass by Saturday night, bringing back highs in the upper 40s to around 50 on Sunday.

