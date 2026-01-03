Richmond man says he was shot four times by childhood friend: 'Someone that I trusted'

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man who survived being shot four times by a childhood friend in October says the traumatic experience led him to find faith and forgiveness during his recovery.

Forrest, who asked that his last name not be used, said he was attacked on October 12 by Earl Scott, someone he had known since childhood and considered a trusted friend. The violent encounter began with a carjacking and escalated into a shooting that left Forrest hospitalized for weeks.

Police arrested and charged Scott with several violent crimes related to the October attack.

"This is someone I went to school with since I was a kid. Someone that I trusted and he trusted me," Forrest said.

For reasons still unknown, Forrest said Scott became enraged and launched a vicious attack. After being carjacked, pistol-whipped and abducted, Forrest managed to escape at the corner of Derwent Road and Stansbury Avenue.

"I said, God, find me a way to escape," Forrest said.

He ran down Stansbury Avenue as bullets whizzed by. Of the seven shots he heard, four struck him.

"When I was running down Stansbury, I was knocking on everybody's door and the crazy thing about it is everyone was so scared. They heard the all shots, they were not trying to let me in," Forrest said.

Forrest said the experience has caused him to look at life through a different lens. During his hospital stay, he spent time reflecting and decided to dedicate his life to God.

He said forgiveness has become part of his healing process as he continues recovering physically and emotionally from an undisclosed location.

"I wanted a fresh start, Jon, so I'd been talking with detectives and the victim witness protection people and I was able to move, gracefully by God. Honestly, if he pleas out or if the trial has a date, this is where I'm going to stay, and no one will know because it's so peaceful where I am."

Scott is scheduled to appear at John Marshall Courthouse Monday morning to face a judge on multiple violent charges.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.