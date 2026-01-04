Girl becomes news reporter at Children's Museum's CBS 6 exhibit: 'Spread goodness and cheer'

RICHMOND, Va. — A Mechanicsville girl visiting the Children's Museum of Richmond recently took on the role of news reporter, interviewing her father as part of the museum's popular CBS 6 News exhibit.

Julie Kannan shared on social media how her daughter embraced the interactive experience, reporting on "sunny and blue skies" that would "create a warm and friendly feeling among the population" and predicting that "people will be spreading kindness and helpfulness."

The heartwarming moment showcased the educational value of the museum's attraction, which opened in October 2024 as a collaboration with the South's First Television Station.

The exhibit features a mock-up of the CBS 6 studio, allowing children to explore various roles in television news production.

Kids run the show at Children's Museum of Richmond's WTVR CBS 6 exhibit

"You can do so many things," Sarah Moseley, Director of Development and Marketing for the museum, said in a previous interview. "You can pretend to be a cameraman, you can pretend to be a news anchor. You can pretend to be the person who's writing the stories. You can pretend to be the producer mixing sound levels. You can pretend to share weather. There's a lot to do."

The interactive display includes multiple components designed to give visitors a comprehensive television news experience. Children can explore the news studio, experiment with greenscreen technology at the backyard weather center, and learn about production in the studio area.

For families like the Kannans, the exhibit provides an opportunity for creative play while learning about media and communication. According to Julie Kannan's social media post, her daughter planned to continue the experience beyond the museum, seeking out "ways to spread goodness and cheer" with her father.

The Children's Museum of Richmond is open Tuesdays through Sundays, giving families multiple opportunities to explore the CBS 6 exhibit and other interactive displays.

