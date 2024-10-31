Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Kids run the show at Children's Museum of Richmond's new WTVR CBS 6 exhibit

CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett and reporter Cameron Thompson brought their daughters to check out the new display.
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 is the newest exhibit at the Children's Museum of Richmond as the "South's First Television Station" has a mock-up of its studio now open at the museum.

"You can do so many things," said Sarah Moseley, Director of Development and Marketing for the museum. "You can pretend to be a cameraman, you can pretend to be a news anchor. You can pretend to be the person who's writing the stories. You can pretend to be the producer mixing sound levels. You can pretend to share weather. There's a lot to do."

Visitors can learn by playing on the set which includes the news studio, a greenscreen and the backyard weather center, and production studio.

CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett and reporter Cameron Thompson brought their daughters (Clara and Evie, respectively) to check out the new display.

The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone