Kids run the show at Children's Museum of Richmond's new WTVR CBS 6 exhibit

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR CBS 6 is the newest exhibit at the Children's Museum of Richmond as the "South's First Television Station" has a mock-up of its studio now open at the museum.

"You can do so many things," said Sarah Moseley, Director of Development and Marketing for the museum. "You can pretend to be a cameraman, you can pretend to be a news anchor. You can pretend to be the person who's writing the stories. You can pretend to be the producer mixing sound levels. You can pretend to share weather. There's a lot to do."

Visitors can learn by playing on the set which includes the news studio, a greenscreen and the backyard weather center, and production studio.

CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett and reporter Cameron Thompson brought their daughters (Clara and Evie, respectively) to check out the new display.

The museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays.

