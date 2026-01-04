Richmonders, local Venezuelan community split on US operation to oust Maduro

RICHMOND, Va. — The US military conducted a strike in Venezuela's capital, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, to face narco-terrorism charges and other allegations on American soil. The action has sparked mixed reactions from activists and community members in Richmond, where demonstrations took place Saturday afternoon.

The Party of Socialism and Liberation organized a protest in front of the Maggie Walker statue, criticizing the intervention. David Robbins, representing the group, argued the military action serves ulterior motives.

"This war is not about drugs, it's not about immigration. This war is about oil," Robbins said.

Robbins believes the US is overstepping its authority in Venezuelan affairs.

"I would just say the end doesn't justify the means. I think that the journey is just as important as the destination," Robbins said. "It should be for the Venezuelan people to decide how this happens — not for an American president to unilaterally decide to do this type of thing."

However, Venezuelan activist Ana Chalita views Maduro's capture differently, expressing relief after decades of struggle.

"Wow, finally... The Venezuelan people have been fighting for this moment and waiting for this moment for 26 years," Chalita said.

Despite supporting the outcome, Chalita acknowledges concerns about the method of Maduro's removal.

"I don't agree completely, because we want to be free," Chalita said. "We want a transition. We are fighting for democracy, transition for Venezuelan people. We need to be very, very clear with this."

Chalita, who has advocated for Venezuelan democracy from the US, said Maduro's leadership devastated the country she loves.

"Day by day, we lost healthcare, we lost education, we lost the economy, everybody's poor," Chalita said.

Thomas Sullivan, who works in hospitality and supports Venezuelan people through patronizing local Venezuelan restaurants, echoes concerns about oppressive leadership while emphasizing the need for careful planning moving forward.

"When you don't have an opportunity in your own country, that's sad," Sullivan said. "And when you have one person that holds back the whole entire country, I think the world needs to look at people like that and see how they can make a difference. And sometimes, you know what, that's taking that person out."

Sullivan stressed the importance of thoughtful next steps involving Venezuelan voices.

"People want swift action, and I don't think it happens that quickly," Sullivan said. "I think what needs to happen is to take a step back after what has happened today and then come up with a plan. And I think the Venezuelan people need to be a part of that plan."

Chalita remains hopeful about Venezuela's future, emphasizing peaceful transition opportunities.

"We have an opportunity to do the transition in peace," Chalita said. "I love this country, but Venezuela is in my heart."

