Richmond-trained actor, Collegiate grad performs in Broadway tour of 'Chicago The Musical'

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond native is taking center stage as part of the Broadway touring production of "Chicago The Musical."

Collegiate graduate Chandler James Pettus is a swing in the production, meaning he covers seven different male ensemble roles and can step in at a moment's notice.

This weekend in Norfolk, he'll perform as Sergeant Fogarty, the detective who sets the story in motion.

For the Richmond native, this tour marks his first major national contract. It's a full-circle moment for a self-described "theater kid" who grew up performing at SPARC and later earned his degree in musical theater from Christopher Newport University.

While he's performed across the country, being back close to home hits differently.

"It feels surreal. I've been getting a lot of texts and emails from people that I haven't seen in like, over 10 years or so, saying that they're going to be at the show tomorrow, which has been so, so nice to see the level of support that the city of Richmond is just like bringing," Pettus said. "There's just so many different people that are coming to support and I've just felt so much love this week, and I'm very excited to show them the show."

"Chicago" begins its run in Norfolk at Chrysler Hall Friday and runs through Sunday. Pettus performs at 2 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

He will also be back in Richmond this summer to teach at SPARC for their production of "Cinderella."

