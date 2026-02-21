Family displaced after van crashes into South Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. — A family is displaced after a van crashed into their South Richmond home Friday evening.

Firefighters responded to the 2500 block of Lancelot Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

No one was injured in the crash, firefighters said. The family is being assisted by the Salvation Army.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.