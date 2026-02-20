100-year sentence for murder of Henrico father killed near Byrd Park

RICHMOND, Va. — Two men received lengthy prison sentences for the murder of Wilson Negron, a Henrico father of five and beloved Richmond jewelry dealer who was killed during a robbery attempt near Byrd Park in June 2024.

Daquan Brunson was sentenced to 100 years in prison on first-degree murder and several other felony charges. Investigators say Brunson pulled the trigger in the shooting death of Negron during a robbery attempt.

Last week, another suspect, Kendell Oliver, was sentenced to 72 years in prison by a Richmond judge who cited Oliver's lengthy and violent criminal history.

The third accomplice, Lavena Brown, entered an Alford plea to an amended charge of robbery with a firearm. Five other charges were dropped, including murder, due to her agreeing to testify against Brunson and Oliver. Brown will serve one year and seven months in jail.

Negron, 46, was well-known in the Richmond community as a friendly face at Bellwood Flea Market off Jefferson Davis Highway, where he had been selling and trading gold and silver jewelry for over a decade.

"He was a great guy. He was a very hard worker and he had a really good heart," one friend, who asked to remain anonymous, said in June 2024.

Friends described Negron as passionate about his jewelry business and someone who was always willing to help others.

Negron's family said he frequently visited thrift stores and flea markets to find distinctive pieces of jewelry to sell.

"He loved art. He loved nature. He was very unique. He loved to stand out," his oldest daughter Jazzanaya testified during Oliver's sentencing hearing last week.

The crime and its impact

According to prosecutors, Oliver's "intimate partner" first lured Negron to Hampton Street to exchange jewelry during the middle of the day. Oliver and Brunson then rammed their vehicle into Negron's car, disabling their own vehicle in the process. Brunson then fatally shot Negron before they stole his vehicle.

Three neighbors ran outside and started CPR while calling 911, but prosecutors said Oliver returned to the scene in Negron's vehicle, scaring the Good Samaritans away.

The killing has had a devastating impact on Negron's family. His oldest daughter Jazzanaya testified that she couldn't work for a year after her father's death.

"Personally, since his death, it's been really hard. In and out of depression. I lost about 60 pounds when he passed," Jazzanaya said.

Oliver's sentencing occurred on what would have been Negron's 48th birthday. Outside the John Marshall Courthouse, the victim's family said they got justice.

"I don't think the time would ever be enough. Unfortunately, a life was taken and Mr. Oliver gets to continue to live on this earth. It should've been life for him, but we are happy we got justice today," Jazzanaya said.

The family planned to celebrate Negron's birthday after the hearing.

"We are trying to keep your positivity alive," Negron's daughter Nadia said after court.

