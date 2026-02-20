Megan Moroney bringing $9 “Cloud 9” show to Richmond: What fans need to know

RICHMOND, Va. — Country singer-songwriter Megan Moroney will bring her “9 Cities, 9 Days” celebration tour to Richmond this Saturday, Feb. 21, with a special $9 fan-focused performance at The National.

The show, celebrating the release of her latest album Cloud 9, will feature an intimate acoustic set of three songs, along with exclusive merchandise available for purchase, including Cloud 9 vinyl, CDs, and other limited-edition items.

How to get tickets

Tickets are only available in-person at The National’s box office (708 E Broad Street) on the day of the event. Fans cannot line up before 7 a.m.; the line will begin at the box office and extend toward 8th Street.

Additional details for ticket sales:

On sale: 9 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 21

Limit: 2 tickets per person — both guests must be present to purchase and will receive a physical ticket and a unique, numbered wristband.

Price: $9 per ticket. Cash or card accepted (no Apple Pay or tap payments).

Availability: General admission, first-come, first-served only.

No resale: Any tickets found listed for resale will be canceled.

Wristbands: Required for entry along with the ticket; the number on the wristband does not indicate entry order.

Day-of-show information

Fans may begin lining up to enter the venue after purchasing tickets.

Doors open at 2 p.m.

Megan Moroney will perform a three-song acoustic set.

All attendees will pass through venue security, including metal detectors, pat-downs, and bag searches.

Prohibited items include professional cameras, large bags, backpacks, posters, gifts, illegal substances, and weapons. For a full list, visit The National’s website.

A portion of proceeds will benefit The Megan Moroney Foundation, which works to address bullying and raise mental health awareness by promoting kindness.

After the Richmond stop, Moroney will hit the road later this year for her full Cloud 9 Tour.

