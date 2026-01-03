Chilly with a few flakes possible, some rain far south

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be a colder day with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A system passing to our south will cause some rain and perhaps some mixed precipitation across southern Virginia, with the highest chances for precipitation near the North Carolina border. The chance for precipitation in the metro is fairly low, but a shower or few flakes or sleet pellets are possible. Highs will range from the mid 30s to lower 40s.

A disturbance will pass through this evening, and this could cause some flurries or a light snow shower, mostly across northern Virginia. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s.

The week ahead will feature some sun with variable cloudiness. Rain chances will be very low.

Highs will be in the mid 40s Monday, but will jump to 55-60 on Tuesday, and into the low and mid 60s Wednesday.

A cold front will pass late Wednesday, and this will just cause Thursday to be a few degrees cooler.

Highs will get back into the low to mid 60s on Friday. A shower is possible by late in the day.

As of now, there is the chance for a few scattered showers next weekend. It will turn cooler for Sunday.

