Suspect in custody after woman killed at Richmond apartments, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a woman was killed at a Richmond apartment complex on Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called just after 9:50 a.m. to the 700 block of S Harrison Street for a report of an armed person, according to emergency communication logs. That address is at the Randolph Village apartments, which is not far from Fox at Clark Springs Elementary School as well as Hollywood Cemetery.

Police said that when officers arrived they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime Insider sources said that police have a suspect in custody.

"The Richmond Police Department is not looking for other suspects at this time," police said.

Detectives from the department's Major Crimes unit are working the case, Burkett said.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

