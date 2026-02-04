Man shot during attempted robbery in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot during an attempted robbery in South Richmond Tuesday evening, according to RPD.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 2100 block of Hull Street around 6 p.m. An adult man on scene said he had been shot by an unknown male who he was meeting to complete a transaction that began online.

When the subject arrived, he pulled out a gun and attempted to rob the victim before shooting him.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Around 7 p.m., RPD says a 16-year-old boy who had been shot arrived at a local hospital.

"Detectives are investigating the possibility this individual may have been involved in the incident in the 2100 block of Hull Street," RPD said.

The 16-year-old's injuries are also considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Bertsch at (804) 646-3874 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

RPD Safe Exchange Zones

The Richmond Police Department advises the public to use Safe Exchange Zones when conducting business with unknown people, located at two police precincts. Safe Exchange Zones are well marked areas with a video camera recording 24 hours a day. While these cameras are not monitored live, should an incident occur, the video can be used to assist a detective’s investigation.

Safe Exchange Zones can be found here:

• Second Precinct – 177 E. Belt Boulevard

• Fourth Precinct – 2219 Chamberlayne Avenue

If you cannot locate a Safe Exchange Zone location, follow these safety tips:

• Meet at a well-lit, public location that you choose.

• Do not conduct exchanges at your home or at the unknown person’s home.

• Conduct exchanges during daylight hours.

• Avoid meeting strangers alone.

• Share your location with a trusted friend or family member.

• Trust your instincts, if something does not feel right, cancel the meeting.

