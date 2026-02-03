Richmond nonprofit Girls for a Change plans life-changing Ghana trip

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond nonprofit that has spent more than two decades empowering young Black girls is now planning to take 18 students on a heritage journey to Ghana, giving them cameras to document their own stories during the 100th anniversary of Black History Month.

Angela Patton founded Girls for a Change after recognizing a need in her community. The Richmond native wanted to provide the family support, strength and confidence she experienced growing up to girls who lacked those resources.

"The root of all things is family support, strength, confidence. And I was raised in that and so when I looked outside my window, literally, and didn't see that a lot, specifically in Black girls, I wanted to stand in that space and see where the issue was," Patton said.

The organization, now based on Buford Road in Chesterfield, serves more than 300 girls annually. Their work has gained national attention, including through the Netflix documentary "Daughters," which follows girls preparing for a daddy-daughter dance with their incarcerated fathers.

The organization's curriculum focuses on helping students understand their heritage and the contributions of those who came before them. Students learn about Black women's achievements in various fields, from navigation technology to education at historically Black colleges and universities.

"Just learning about who they are and where they come from, as Black women, encourages them to know that they can pass the torch," Patton said.

The planned Ghana trip represents what Patton calls "her journey home." The organization wants participants to connect not only with West African culture and traditions but also with the local community in Ghana.

Each girl will receive a camera to document her experience, creating short films about her pathway, journey and discoveries to share with the Richmond community upon their return.

The trip costs $6,500 per student, and the organization is actively fundraising to make the journey possible for all 18 participants.

"We welcome you to help her journey become possible," Patton said.

Community members can support the initiative by volunteering, attending fundraising events or donating through the organization's website by clicking here.

