Richmond Metro Zoo adapts to keep animals warm during Virginia ice storm

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Richmond Metro Zoo is working to ensure all animals stay warm and safe amid the freezing temperatures and icy conditions that have gripped the region.

Giraffes are staying cozy inside their barn with the help of massive heaters that staff secured before the storm hit. The zoo also brought in extra generators as a backup power source.

"We've just really, really doubled down on giving them lots of bedding so they can stay nice and cozy and insulated from the cold," Metro Richmond Zookeeper Cristen Lee said.

The icy conditions have forced staff to constantly clean animal stalls and move animals that would normally spend time outdoors.

Some zoo workers even spent the night near the zoo because road conditions made it difficult to travel to their homes.

While many animals are seeking shelter, some species are thriving in the cold weather, including wolf brothers, snow leopards and bison.

The zoo is also hand-raising its newest residents. Staff stepped in to care for these young animals because they don't always know how to choose the warmest spaces in their enclosures.

"We do have warm, heated shelters, but these guys don't always know how to choose the best spaces. So when that's the case, we step in and make those decisions for them to keep them happy and healthy," Lee said. "So we'll raise them until we get them back with the herds."

The zoo remains closed to the public due to ice on the pathways. Staff are working to clear the ice and reopen as soon as conditions are safe for visitors.



