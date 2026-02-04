Richmond and Henrico have higher heart disease death rates than most of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Department of Health (VDH) chronic disease data from 2023 show that Richmond and Henrico had hospitalization and death rates for cardiovascular disease higher than statewide rates. Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) encourage you to take action to prioritize heart health as February marks the beginning of American Heart Month.

"We know that access to healthy nutrition is something that can be an issue for some of our communities," RHHD Director Dr. Elaine Perry said.

Dr. Perry said challenges in access to healthcare and not feeling safe walking or exercising outside in your neighborhood may contribute to Central Virginia’s higher death rates for cardiovascular disease. Heart disease was the leading cause of death in Virginia, Richmond, and Henrico, according to CDC data from 2023.

A 2024 Community Health Assessment showed chronic disease as a top health priority in our area.

Perry said it’s never too late to start building healthy heart habits.

"Things like nutrition, physical activity, checking in with a primary care provider every year, stopping smoking tobacco, and definitely don't start if you haven't started already," she said.

RHHD encourages you to check your blood pressure, take steps to quit smoking, make physical activity a regular part of your day, and choose healthy meals and snacks to help address heart issues.

"Making sure we're not eating too much salt, making sure that we're eating healthy fiber and having a balanced diet with lots of fruits and vegetables and beans," Perry said.

Flu, RSV, and pneumococcal vaccines have been linked to reduced risk of cardiovascular and cardiorespiratory events in older adults, Perry added.

"Because you're not exposing your body to that inflammation that comes along when we're trying to fight off these infections," she said.

Community members can visit RHHD’s website to find local primary care provider and more health and safety information.

