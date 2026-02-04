Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Zyn-maker Swedish Match to close Richmond headquarters; 100+ impacted by layoffs

Swedish Match, which makes products like Zyn nicotine pouches, is planning to close its Richmond office.
RICHMOND, Va. -- A European tobacco company is snuffing out its U.S. headquarters in downtown Richmond. Swedish Match’s office at 1021 E. Cary St. in James Center is slated to close, a move that will result in the elimination of more than 130 jobs, according to a notice recently received by the state.

The company, a subsidiary of Philip Morris International, occupies the 15th and 16th floors of the Two James Center tower. It has around 17,000 square feet on each floor. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

