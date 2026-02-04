Zyn-maker Swedish Match to close Richmond headquarters; 100+ impacted by layoffs

RICHMOND, Va. -- A European tobacco company is snuffing out its U.S. headquarters in downtown Richmond. Swedish Match’s office at 1021 E. Cary St. in James Center is slated to close, a move that will result in the elimination of more than 130 jobs, according to a notice recently received by the state.

The company, a subsidiary of Philip Morris International, occupies the 15th and 16th floors of the Two James Center tower. It has around 17,000 square feet on each floor.