Richmond Flying Squirrels make history with new Nutasha uniforms

RICHMOND, Va. — Nutasha is having a moment. The Richmond Flying Squirrels unveiled a new Nutasha-themed branding and uniform set Wednesday. The uniforms will be the first worn by a Minor League Baseball team portraying a female mascot.

"Nutasha has created so many memories for our fans over the past 10 years, and we are thrilled to introduce a brand dedicated to her," Flying Squirrels Chief Operating Officer Ben Rothrock said. "This branding allows us to celebrate her legacy while also recognizing the women who drive our industry forward. We're proud of what Nutasha represents."

The uniform pairs a dark gray and black foundation with vibrant pink accents, rippling from the wordmark across the chest.

The gray fitted cap has a pink bill and features Nutasha in the valiant "Ascend Pose," depicting her in mid-flight.

New merchandise with the Nutasha branding along with pre-orders for select items are available at The Squirrels Nest Team Store at The Diamond and can be purchased online.

The Flying Squirrels will debut the new Nutasha uniforms Mother's Day Weekend, May 9-10.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.