Woman killed after being hit by car in Richmond neighborhood, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman has died after being hit by a car in a Richmond neighborhood Saturday evening, according to authorities.

Richmond Police were called to the intersection of Maury Street and 19th Street in the Blackwell neighborhood on the Southside around 7:40 p.m. Police were told a pedestrian was hit by a car headed west on Maury Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman unresponsive in the road. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The driver remained on the scene, according to police.

Officials said that while no charges have been filed, the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Richmond has seen seven pedestrian fatalities over the past several weeks. Mayor Danny Avula announced sweeping changes Thursday to prevent traffic deaths.

WATCH: Richmond mayor announces immediate actions to prevent traffic deaths

Richmond mayor announces immediate actions to prevent traffic deaths

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator D. Olson at 804-646-1664 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

