Woman struck and killed by train in South Richmond

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Feb. 25, 2026
RICHMOND, Va. — A woman was struck and killed by a train in South Richmond Wednesday, according to Richmond Police.

Officers found the woman dead along the tracks near the 1400 block of Sunbury Road around 2:30 p.m.

Police say she was walking south along the tracks when she was hit a CSX train approaching Broadrock Boulevard.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, police said. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant J. Flores at (804) 646-6670 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

