How Virginia restaurants' rules around serving food and alcohol may soon change

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s now up to Gov. Abigail Spanberger to potentially change the state’s long-standing “45-percent rule” for some of the state’s bars and restaurants. The Senate of Virginia on Tuesday voted to pass a bill that would loosen the requirement of food-and-beverage establishments that serve liquor to have at least 45% of their sales come from food. The vote marks the conclusion of the bill’s journey through the General Assembly and sends it to Spanberger’s desk for consideration. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

