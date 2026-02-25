Darryl Puller and CM Bryant invite you to Brainstorm Brewhouse in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Brainstorm Brewhouse head brewer Darryl Puller is hard at work, preparing to greet his customers with a kiss.

That would be Kiss of Chocolate, a recipe Puller came up with in his home brewing days. It’s a 5% chocolate lager with light and dark chocolate notes, as well as a hint of coffee. He’s in the process of brewing a fresh batch for his customers, and he plans to can part of it for select area bottle shops.

Puller says that drinkers on the beer ranking app Untapped crowned Kiss of Chocolate the best dark lager in Virginia in 2025. He credits that success partially through upending expectations with the style. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.