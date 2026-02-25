Invasive plants are spreading across Virginia. Here's what experts say you can do about it.

RICHMOND, Va. — Invasive plant species have taken root across Virginia and the country, and experts are now offering advice on how to protect native plants and your yard during National Invasive Species Awareness Week.

English ivy, Japanese honeysuckle, Chinese wisteria, and Bradford pears are among the invasive plants found across central Virginia. Left unmanaged, they take over and crowd out the native plants that local wildlife relies on.

Steven Gaines, an urban forester with Parks and Recreation, said homeowners should pay close attention to what is growing in their yards.

"Being aware of vines and trees, particularly English ivy and winter creeper and oregano bittersweet. Um vines do kill trees. They can wrap around and actually suffocate the tree or it can keep it from photosynthesizing. Eventually vines will get big and heavy and they will break and they will cause the tree to to fail."

Residents can learn more about invasive plants in Virginia and how to remove them at blueridgeprism.org. The James River Park System's Invasive Plant Task Force is also offering hands-on experience through removal events held throughout the week.

Virginia lawmakers are also working to address the issue, with several bills moving through the General Assembly.

HB 88 would ensure invasive plants are not planted along state highways and would require the state to develop a plan to manage those already there. HB 109 removes language that prohibits adding an invasive plant to the state's noxious weed list if it is currently being grown or sold in Virginia, and adds a requirement to phase out those plants once added to the list. Both bills passed Senate subcommittees this week.

HB 388 expands the power of local service districts, allowing them to treat and control invasive plants as identified by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Resources. That bill is now heading to Governor Spanberger's desk.

SB 163 would allow volunteers to use controlled herbicides on state lands while under the supervision of a licensed commercial applicator.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.