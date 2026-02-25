Capitol police investigate 'suspicious situation' at Virginia Lottery building

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Capitol Police are investigating a "suspicious situation" at the Virginia Lottery building.

An alert sent by police at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday advises the public to avoid the area of 600 East Main Street.

A CBS 6 crew at the scene can see at least three police cars responding.

WTVR

East Franklin Street is currently closed between 5th and 6th streets.

Further details about the situation were not immediately available.

This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

