Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for 32-year-old Richmond woman last seen Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. — A Critically Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 32-year-old Richmond woman last seen Saturday evening.

Lanee Michelle Spell was last seen around 7:45 p.m. on Warwick Road on the city's Southside, according to officials with Virginia State Police.

Officials descrived Spell as described as a Black woman, 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and short black hair.

She was possibly wearing a black coat, black jeans and silver and black Nike shoes when she disappeared. Police believe she is on foot.

Officials said the disappearance poses a credible threat to Spell's health and safety.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5100.

A Critically Missing Adult Alert is one of six alert programs from Virginia State Police, including AMBER alerts, CODI Alerts, Missing Person with Autism Alerts, Blue Alerts and Senior Alerts.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.