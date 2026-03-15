Level 4 severe storms risk prompts school closures across Virginia on Monday

RICHMOND, Va. — School districts across metro Richmond and Central Virginia are canceling classes Monday because of the moderate risk (Level 4 out of 5) for severe weather with the potential for tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail.

See the full list of school closures here

Today's Forecast Lines of strong to severe storms could bring multiple tornadoes Monday The Weather Authority

Metro districts closed include Richmond as well as Chesterfield and Henrico counties.

"Classes will operate on a virtual asynchronous basis. Work will be distributed via ParentSquare and Canvas to students," officials with Richmond Public Schools wrote.

Chesterfield Schools officials said that because classes were canceled on Monday, school will begin five minutes earlier and dismiss five minutes later on Monday, April 6, through the rest of the academic school year.

"This small change allows us to recover instructional time while minimizing disruption to schedules and without adding days to the school year," officials wrote.

Henrico students were instructed to use the day to "work at their own pace on assignments," while employees were told to "telework as they are able," officials with the school system wrote.

Districts stressed the cancellations were because severe storms are possible in the morning as well as the afternoon.

"Because the timing of the storm system is from late morning into the evening, coinciding with afternoon dismissal and student transportation, the decision has been made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our students and staff. All after-school activities are canceled," officials with Powhatan County Public Schools wrote.

Officials said they understand the call may "inconvenience" families, but that they are prioritizing "the safety of our school community."

WATCH: Level 4 severe weather risk for Virginia Monday: 'This does not happen very often'

Level 4 severe weather risk for Virginia Monday: 'This does not happen very often'

The severe weather threat develops in two phases on Monday, CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Stone said.

The first phase begins overnight into early Monday morning, with isolated, widely scattered showers and thunderstorms possible by daybreak. Rain chances increase through mid- to late morning, and powerful thunderstorms could develop between roughly 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. across central and eastern Virginia.

Weather News Important safety tips to have handy during severe weather

The second and more significant phase arrives Monday afternoon as a cold front pushes in from the west, bringing a line of strong to severe thunderstorms. The main window for the most powerful storms across central Virginia is expected between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Eastern counties should see those storms clear by around 8 p.m., though a few lingering showers or rumbles of thunder are possible into the evening before conditions improve.

Residents south of the Tri-Cities area should also be aware of the potential for a few stronger storms with gusty winds through about 8 a.m. Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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