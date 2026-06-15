Baltimore Ravens' K'Von Wallace hosts 5th youth football camp: 'It's a blessing to give back'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Baltimore Ravens cornerback K'Von Wallace returned to Highland Springs High School Sunday for his fifth youth football camp, drawing hundreds of young athletes for a morning of drills and instruction.

Wallace was joined by former Highland Springs teammates Juwan Carter, Malcolm Greene, Ali Jennings, and Da'Mond Harmon, who helped lead drills throughout the camp.

Wallace said giving back to the community where he grew up is something he takes seriously.

"It's a blessing and honor to be able to give back, whether it's the elderly, whether it's the seniors, whether it's the youth — it feels good to let them know they're important," Wallace said. "There's not that much support in my community back in Richmond, Virginia, for the youth, so to be a part of something great is always a dream of mine, and I'm glad I get to do this."

Young athletes also had the opportunity to get a free haircut following the camp's drills and workouts.

Wallace also received the Heart of a Springer Award from Highland Springs Athletic Director Harry Lee Daniel, who Wallace said continues to create a lasting impact beyond the game of football.

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