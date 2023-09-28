No injuries after VCU bus crashes into parking garage

RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU Police are investigating after a university bus crashed into the entrance of a parking deck Thursday afternoon.

Photos taken just before 2:15 p.m. show a VCU RamRide bus on the sidewalk after crashing into an entrance of VCU Medical Center's adult outpatient pavilion parking deck.

The bus was stopped on 11th Street, but crashed into the entrance because the driver did not properly park the vehicle, according to VCU Police.

Police said there were no injuries and that the damage to the building appeared to be superficial.

Officials said charges are pending in the crash.

