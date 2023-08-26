Two men hospitalized in Southwood double shooting, police still searching for suspects

RICHMOND, Va. -- A teenager was detained and taken downtown after a double shooting at a popular convenience store in Richmond's Southwood community.

Police tell Crime Insider's Jon Burkett that the teenager interfered with a crime scene, even after he was asked several times to leave yellow tape near the scene alone.

The teenager has been charged with obstruction and was taken to jail.

Taija Henriques, who lives across the street from the scene, says it's shocking to see the store she frequents taped off. She also says that hearing police say two men were shot inside makes it even worse.

"I don't want to be in the store at the wrong time and something like this happens again and I have my babies with me because bullets don't have names, you know?" Henriques said.

Police say two adult males were taken by ambulance to a local hospital where their injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Sources tell Burkett that a teenage boy was detained and taken downtown for questioning.

Those same sources also say he may have been with one of the suspects and police are trying to see if he was involved.

"If this happens, I don't know what to expect next and hear a juvenile may be involved. It's just crazy," Henriques said.

Sources tell Burkett this is Richmond's 127th shooting incident of 2023.

Police are still investigating what triggered the afternoon double shooting.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!