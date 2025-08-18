Richmond radio stations help thousands of students prep for school with free supplies

RICHMOND, Va. — Radio One Richmond's annual Prep for Success back-to-school event, offering free resources to help students prepare for the upcoming school year, took place on Saturday.

Students and families enjoyed a free day of fun that included games, bounce houses and music. The event also provided free haircuts and school supplies to attendees.

More than 20 area vendors participated, offering families access to healthcare, mental health services, insurance and other resources.

FULL INTERVIEW: All about Radio One Richmond's Prep for Success event

Anissa Turner-Randolph, marketing director for Radio One Richmond, emphasized the event's comprehensive approach to student success.

"We have a couple of mental health resources outside of actually giving them school supplies, we wanna make sure that they're successful, mind, body and spirit as well," Turner-Randolph said.

Randolph said that over the past nine years, Radio One Richmond has collected and distributed more than 14,000 school supplies to families across metro Richmond.

