Remembering Clyde 'Sincere' Boykins: 'One-of-a-kind' Richmond man who 'gave it his all'

RICHMOND, Va. — Family and friends gathered on Sunday to remember Clyde "Sincere" Boykins III, a community activist who worked to reduce crime in Richmond's east end neighborhoods through cleanup efforts.

A celebration of life was held at MLK Middle School for Boykins, who was known as "Sincere" by his family and friends. Attendees came dressed in white, black and gold colors, carrying candles to honor his memory.

Boykins was a member of Rich MindZ Community group, which focused on improving the Mosby and Southside communities by cleaning up neighborhoods as a strategy to help reduce crime.

"He was just one of a kind, there's not another Clyde 'Sincere' Boykins. The work that he did was very impactful with the youth. He would speak to them from a place of experience, from a place of knowing and a place of love and compassion," Pastor Valerie Coley said. "I'm telling you, he gave it his all. And the only one that could do it like him, was him."

Boykins was featured in a November 2024 story about Rich MindZ Community's mission to improve the quality of life for folks and change perceptions about the Mosby Court and the surrounding neighborhood.

Members of the group hoped a cleaner environment could be a tool against violence and drug use.

“Taking care of the environment and the environment will take care of you,” Boykins said.

During Sunday's memorial service, Boykins was remembered for his kind heart and ambitious spirit as he worked to make a positive difference in his community.

