The powerful reason volunteers are going block by block in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond group is on a mission to help residents recognize their worth and improve the quality of life in one East End neighborhood.

Keshia Barnette, Clyde Boykins III and Willie Brown with the Rich MindZ Community group are trying to change perceptions about the Mosby Court and surrounding neighborhood. The group hopes a cleaner environment can be a tool against violence and drug use.

“Taking care of the environment and the environment will take care of you,” Boykins said.

Neighbors know that many in the community have experienced trauma due to the violence, and are struggling with their own mental health.

“Syringes are one of our biggest things that we try to look for and those little packets that the drugs come in," Barnette explained. "We found a lot of those little packets on the ground."

That’s why Barnette and her group are trying to clean the neighborhood up because they believe the quality of an environment plays into how people view themselves.

“Where it's polluted it convolutes your mental health,” Barnette explained. “And if we can be on the street and show pride in our community and execute that through our young people by showing them that they have to take pride in their community.”

Barnette hopes their work will keep residents away from gangs and gun violence and “look towards more of being a positive reinforcement.”

The group goes block by block in the neighborhood on Friday and Saturday mornings twice a month. They play gospel music and bring a furry friend to help connect with the community.

“I'm doing it for my community. “I live in this community. I want a clean community,” Barnette said. "I want our kids to be able to play in a clean and safe community, so that's what we are pushing.”

Organizers are looking for volunteers for Friday or Saturday mornings. Click here to learn more or sign up to help.

