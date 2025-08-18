Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3 shot leaving Richmond restaurant were 'caught in crossfire,' Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — Three people leaving a restaurant were injured, one critically, after a shooting on Richmond's Southside Sunday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 1100 block of Hull Street and E. 11th Street around 7 p.m., according to online emergency communication logs. That is near the Blackwell neighborhood.

SCENE VIDEO: 3 injured in Richmond shooting

One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries while the other two had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to those sources.

Sources told Burkett that it appears the victims were leaving a restaurant when they were "caught in the crossfire" of two groups shooting at each other.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating the shooting.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
