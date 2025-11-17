Bon Secours will remain in-network with Humana Medicaid and Medicare Advantage

RICHMOND, Va. — Bon Secours announced it has reached an agreement with Humana after negotiations, allowing patients with Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans to continue seeing providers at their facilities in Richmond and Hampton Roads.

Bon Secours' State President of Virginia Mike Lutes said in a statement, “We understand how stressful negotiations like these can be for patients. Our priority throughout this process has been to protect our patients from uncertainty and disruption. With this agreement, Humana patients can continue to rely on Bon Secours for uninterrupted access to their trusted providers and services. We deeply appreciate your patience and resilience, and we remain committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care now and into the future.”

The agreement is effective Jan. 1 of next year.

Joan Foldesi received a letter from Humana earlier this year, stating that in January, all of her doctors at Bon Secour Memorial Regional Medical Center would soon be considered out-of-network. Now, that will not happen.

