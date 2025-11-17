Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Baltik's Bagel in Richmond wins People's Choice Award at New York BagelFest competition

RICHMOND, Va. — Baltik's Bagel in Richmond won the People's Choice Award at the New York BagelFest competition in New York City over the weekend.

Competitors traveled from across the country and bagels were judged in a variety of categories.

After votes from attendees were counted, Baltik's Bagel, which opened up in 2024 along Forrest Hill Avenue, was named the People's Choice Award winner. Curley's Bagels in Queens, New York was the runner-up and Town Bagel in Long Island, New York finished in third place.

"An incredible day for Baltiks Bagel, our crew, our unbelievable guests, and our beautiful city," the shop wrote on Instagram.

Baltik's Bagel is located at 6801 Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond and is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

