Sunny and windy Sunday, red flag warning for fire danger

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will move southeast of the area this morning, taking the clouds and any leftover showers with it.

Skies will clear rapidly, and it will be a sunny day. Highs will range from the mid 60s northwest to the lower 70s south by early afternoon, with temperatures dropping for mid and late afternoon. Northwesterly winds will exceed 20 mph at times, with some strong gusts of 25 to 35 mph.

There is a red flag warning in effect until 5 p.m. This means the combination of gusty winds, very low relative humidity, and mainly dry ground conditions will be perfect for any sparks or fires to spread rapidly.

Winds will decrease tonight. It will be clear and cold with lows ranging from the upper 20s northwest to the upper 30s southeast.

Monday will be sunny, cool and a little breezy with highs in the 50s.

Monday night will be the coldest of the week, with many locations at or below freezing away from the coast.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday, and some showers will be possible by late afternoon or early evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. We will have some rain Tuesday night, and it should end by around daybreak on Wednesday.

Highs will warm back to around 70 at the end of the week.

A few disturbances passing through, mainly at night, could cause a shower or two the second half of the week. The best chance appears to be Friday night into Saturday morning.

