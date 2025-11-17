Strike a pose! Richmond Flying Squirrels show off new uniforms

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels will have a new look when they take the field in their new ballpark next baseball season.

"This dynamic new series of logos and wordmarks modernizes our brand set and introduces more versatility to our on-field look while also remaining true to who we are and who we represent," Flying Squirrels General Manager Anthony Oppermann said in a statement Monday as the team unveiled the updates.

The team provided the following photos and descriptions:

Richmond Flying Squirrels

The home white uniforms feature the team's new “Squirrelly Script” font with “Flying Squirrels” across the chest in white, red and black coloring. S

Squirrels Red and black piping circle the collar and the end of the jersey sleeves. The left sleeve showcases the team’s new primary roundel logo. Black numbers trimmed in red sit on the left side of the jersey below the script.

The back of the jersey features red numerals trimmed in black with the name plate in all black lettering. The home white pants are trimmed with red and black piping down the seams and are accented with a black belt.

The Flying Squirrels’ dynamic new “Blastoff Pose” logo accentuates an all-black fitted cap along with a specialty CarMax Park Inaugural Season logo on the side.

Richmond Flying Squirrels

A modernized "Flight Font" adorns the road gray uniforms with “Richmond” over the chest in white lettering, accented in red and black.

Red and black piping circles the collar and the sleeves.

The new primary roundel logo is depicted on the left sleeve. Black numerals outlined in red sit on the left side of the jersey’s front below the block font while red numerals outlined in black are prominent on the uniform’s backside.

The road gray pants are trimmed with red and black piping down the seams and feature a red belt.

A red fitted hat displays an action-packed “Power Pose” logo cutting through the air with a clenched fist.

Richmond Flying Squirrels

An alternate red jersey showcases “Flying Squirrels" across the chest in white and black colors in the new Flight Font.

White and black piping surround the collar and circle the jersey sleeves.

The left sleeve is emblazoned with the new primary roundel logo.

Black numerals outlined in white rest on the left side of the jersey below the block font. The back of the jersey features white numerals outlined in black. The alternate red jersey is designed to be paired with white or gray pants for wear at home and on the road.

The black fitted cap has a red bill and features the redefined “Soar Pose” logo on the front, a nod to the team's primary logo for its first 15 seasons.

Richmond Flying Squirrels

The club’s alternate black jersey proudly displays “Richmond” across the chest in the new Flight Font with white lettering accented in red and black.

The jerseys allow the team to represent their hometown at CarMax Park as well as on the road.

Red piping wraps around the collar and down the jersey front. Red piping circles the jersey sleeves.

The left sleeve flashes the Power Pose logo ascending above the Commonwealth of Virginia. Red numerals outlined in white sit on the left side of the jersey below the block font.

White numbers outlined in red are displayed on the back of the jersey. The jersey will be paired with a red fitted cap and black bill with a white “FS” logo in the new Flight Font.



