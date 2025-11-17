Virginia families fight for road safety after deaths rise in 2024: 'That could be you'

RICHMOND, Va. — Families who lost loved ones in preventable car crashes gathered Sunday at Virginia State Police headquarters to remember victims and advocate for stronger road safety measures during the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

The event highlighted the ongoing crisis of traffic deaths in Virginia, where crashes claimed 918 lives in 2024 — a slight increase from 908 deaths in 2023, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

"Connor's death, like so many others, was 100% preventable. And that loss changed every single part of my life," said Tammy McGee, executive director of the Gweedo Memorial Foundation, an advocacy nonprofit created to honor her 16-year-old son who was killed in a crash caused by an unlicensed, reckless driver.

The memorial event was organized in part by McGee's foundation and emphasized that traffic fatalities represent more than statistics — they are real people with families and futures cut short.

Personal stories drive safety message

Meredith Spies, who lost her mother to a distracted driver six years ago, shared her story to illustrate the devastating consequences of texting while driving.

"If you looked back at your most recent text message and think that that could be the reason why someone lost your life, it's crazy," Spies said.

Her mother died on Feb. 13, 2019, when a dump truck driver crashed into her vehicle while sending a text message. The impact was so severe that the dump truck lost a wheel.

"You don't think that it can happen to you until it does," Spies said. "So our purpose with the victims and families is to keep other people from being in our shoes."

Richmond Mayor Dr. Danny Avula also shared a personal connection to the issue, recounting how his chemistry lab partner, Bo Thompson, died in a high-speed accident on Interstate 485 in northern Virginia just months after getting his license.

Virginia officials call for action

Virginia DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey acknowledged that current safety efforts have not been sufficient to address the crisis.

"Remembrance without action in Virginia is not enough and we have to do something different," Lackey said. "We have not cracked the nut of highway safety."

The state recorded over 129,200 crashes in 2024, compared to nearly 127,600 crashes in 2023, representing a concerning upward trend.

Legislative and infrastructure changes underway

Virginia has implemented several measures aimed at reducing traffic deaths, including the Christopher King seatbelt law, requiring backseat passengers to buckle up and the intelligent speeding law, which allows speed-limiting devices to be installed on vehicles of individuals convicted of driving more than 100 mph.

Richmond's Vision Zero initiative aims to eliminate all traffic fatalities through infrastructure changes that make roads more walkable and bicycle-friendly.

Officials emphasized that changing driver behavior among Virginia's more than 6 million licensed drivers requires ongoing education and the powerful testimony of families who have experienced loss.

"It really shocks you to think about sitting in your own car — and that could be you," Spies said.

