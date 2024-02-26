Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police seek tips in Ashland man's cold case murder: 'Mr. Stanley’s family has waited over 20 years'

Police seek tips in cold case 22 years after Ashland man’s murder
Truman Stanley
Posted at 8:02 PM, Feb 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-25 20:07:29-05

ASHLAND, Va. — Police are hoping someone holds a clue that can crack a 22-year-old cold case murder mystery in Ashland.

Truman Stanley was killed in his home along the 500 block of North James Street at some point between 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, 2002, and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2002, according to Ashland Police.

“We are looking for anyone that may have information about Mr. Stanley’s tragic murder," Ashland Police Chief Troy Aronhalt said. "Mr. Stanley’s family has waited over 20 years and still has not been able to receive the justice they deserve. We ask anybody with information to contact us immediately."

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to call Capt. James Shelhorse at 804-412-0604, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip at Ashland Police.us.

Officers said callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

📱More Hanover news from WTVR.com

Music festival remembers ‘incredibly kind soul’ who died of rare heart condition 'Do not veto our safety,' advocates urge Virginia governor Why these demonstrators gathered in Richmond park 'Team effort' compromise bill on marijuana sales moves forward in Virginia Smugglers tied to death of two Navy SEALs brought to Richmond to face charges Virginia House and Senate pass competing state budgets Items stolen from 1st-ever Black History Month display at Virginia tavern 650-plus attend churches' Night to Shine prom for people with special needs USPS says Richmond-area hub in midst of 10-year overhaul, as mail issues mount Crusade for Voters wants Richmond Superintendent gone. School Board responds.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone