Police seek tips in Ashland man's cold case murder: 'Mr. Stanley’s family has waited over 20 years'

ASHLAND, Va. — Police are hoping someone holds a clue that can crack a 22-year-old cold case murder mystery in Ashland.

Truman Stanley was killed in his home along the 500 block of North James Street at some point between 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, 2002, and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2002, according to Ashland Police.

“We are looking for anyone that may have information about Mr. Stanley’s tragic murder," Ashland Police Chief Troy Aronhalt said. "Mr. Stanley’s family has waited over 20 years and still has not been able to receive the justice they deserve. We ask anybody with information to contact us immediately."

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to call Capt. James Shelhorse at 804-412-0604, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip at Ashland Police.us.

Officers said callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

