Vigil remembers young Richmond father killed after masked man opened fire: 'Long love Treyy'

RICHMOND, Va. – The life of a young Richmond father killed nearly two weeks ago was celebrated during a prayer vigil Sunday afternoon.

Police said Trimaine Reed was fatally shot along the 1700 block of North 22nd Street on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

A Lyft driver said the 19-year-old and a teenage boy were both shot that night after getting into his car at the Peter and Paul Developmental Center in Fairfield Court, according to a Lyft driver.

That driver said that a masked man walked up to his SUV and began firing his gun.

Police said Reed was later pronounced dead at VCU Medical Center. The other passenger was also shot but survived.

The investigation as to why the pair were targeted and who shot them continues.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at 804-646-3927 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.

