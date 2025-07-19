15-year-old Caroline Morris: A cheerleader for life, love and hope after overcoming cancer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — At just 6 years old, Caroline Morris faced a battle most children wouldn’t understand—a fight against cancer. Now, at 15, she's cancer-free, with her sights set on the future as a high school cheerleader and a beacon of hope for others in the community.

Caroline's journey began when she started showing symptoms that her parents initially thought were the flu.

“I remember feeling very sick, and I became more pale,” she recalled. “It took a while to find out what was going on.”

It was leukemia.

“I was cured when I was 7, so just a couple of years,” Caroline shared, her resilience evident as she reflected on her treatment.

Through it all, one person stood by Caroline, helping her through each moment of discomfort: her nurse, Megan Beatley.

WTVR

“Putting my port in was the hardest. I hated needles,” Caroline shared. “Megan was always with me, telling me I was okay and that nothing would hurt. It just made me feel a lot better.”

Megan had "port parties" with Caroline, to help her feel safe and comfortable with an uncomfortable part of the treatment process. Dance parties became pretty common with Megan and Caroline.

For Megan, Caroline’s spirit left a lasting impact.

“Watching Caroline face hair loss and every challenge with such joy was profound,” Megan said. “Her zest for life is something I carry with me. Seeing her thrive despite adversity is inspiring.”

Their bond was so strong that it took 10 years for them to reunite after Caroline’s treatment ended. Last year, they finally met again, a moment that encapsulated the love and support both have for one another.

Now, as an Anthem LemonAid Ambassador, Caroline is making a difference.

🍋 MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Click here to donate to help local kids fight cancer!

“Being an Ambassador makes me feel like I can accomplish anything,” she expressed with pride. “When I go into auditions—especially my cheer auditions—I remind myself that I faced so many difficult things as a child, so now everything feels easier.”

Caroline knows firsthand the importance of the Anthem LemonAid Fundraiser, a campaign that enables children like her to receive essential treatment and support. "The people who donated helped me get to where I am today,” she emphasized. “I'm alive and able to share my story because of their generosity.”

Megan echoed Caroline's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of the Ambassador program. “It raises funds to support the kids and their families while also boosting awareness in the community,” she explained. “Seeing Caroline flourish ten years after her diagnosis is remarkable, and she continues to inspire.”

Caroline's story is a testament to resilience, community support, and the power of hope. “A little part of me will always be with Anthem LemonAid,” she added confidently. “Now that I can share my story, I’m giving back to a cause that gave me so much.”

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.