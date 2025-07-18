Neighbors rally to help family after tree damages Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. — Residents in Richmond's Rosedale neighborhood came together to help their neighbors impacted by falling trees while they wait for city action.

Tuesday night, neighbors gathered to help a woman and her brother move out after a tree fell on their home.

Watch: Expert arborist examines Richmond trees after two fall on homes: 'Oh wow!'

Over a dozen volunteers helped pack and load a U-Haul with the family's belongings until their home can be fixed.

One neighbor told CBS 6 investigative reporter Melissa Hipolit that it was a great example of their wonderful community.

