Hundreds protest Trump Administration during 'Good Trouble' demonstration in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of Central Virginians made their voices heard in protest of President Donald Trump on Thursday afternoon.

Monument Avenue in Richmond was the site of the "Good Trouble" protest, one of several taking place across the nation.

CBS 6 reporter Joi Fultz estimates there were over a thousand people in total, with the crowd stretching over miles of Monument Avenue into Willow Lawn.

We spoke to some protesters about why they decided to speak out and the importance of staying informed.

"You matter. Your voice matters. Your vote matters. And get out there and vote. Get informed. Learn about the candidates. Learn about the issues. There are tools. There are people, there are organizations out here that are willing to help you," Frank Moseley said.

CBS 6 reached out to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office for comment and have not heard back.

During last month's "No Kings" protest — also against Trump — Youngkin said he fully supports the First Amendment right to demonstrate but had also said there would be zero tolerance for any protests that turn violent.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.