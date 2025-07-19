Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Thousands without power after severe storms pass through Central Virginia

Update on severe storms, flash flood warnings in Virginia (7:30 p.m. Friday)
Update on severe storms, flash flood warnings in Virginia (7:30 p.m. Friday)
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of Central Virginians are without power after severe storms moved through Metro Richmond on Friday evening.

Most of the outages are focused in Chesterfield and Henrico counties. As of 10 p.m. Friday, roughly 17,000 people are without power across the state, according to the Dominion Energy outage map.

Below is a breakdown of the outages by county:

  • Chesterfield: 3,036
  • Dinwiddie: 264
  • Hanover: Less than 100
  • Henrico: 7,609
  • Richmond: 103
  • Sussex: 566

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom photos and videos of storm damage in your area.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone