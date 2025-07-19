Thousands without power after severe storms pass through Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of Central Virginians are without power after severe storms moved through Metro Richmond on Friday evening.

Most of the outages are focused in Chesterfield and Henrico counties. As of 10 p.m. Friday, roughly 17,000 people are without power across the state, according to the Dominion Energy outage map.

Below is a breakdown of the outages by county:



Chesterfield: 3,036

3,036 Dinwiddie: 264

264 Hanover: Less than 100

Less than 100 Henrico: 7,609

7,609 Richmond: 103

103 Sussex: 566

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom photos and videos of storm damage in your area.

