Flood watch issued as heavy rain and severe storms threaten Richmond-area before weekend relief

Scattered storms with heavy rain possible today and Saturday before a pattern change
Heads up! Flood watch today with storms developing this afternoon.
RICHMOND, Va. —A flood watch will be in effect from 2 p.m. through tonight as our area faces a slight risk (2 out of 4) for excessive rainfall, with some locations under a moderate risk. The already saturated ground increases the potential for flooding issues.

We're also under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms today, which could produce gusty winds as they move through the region.

Today's high temperature will reach near 91 degrees with very humid conditions. Scattered storms will develop, especially from afternoon through evening hours when the flood watch is in effect.

Tonight, a few evening storms will give way to partly cloudy skies with temperatures remaining warm at 74 degrees.

The hour-by-hour forecast shows just a spot or two of rain possible early afternoon, but heavier thunderstorms are expected between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

By 9 p.m., a few storms may still be visible on radar to the west before activity dies out overnight.

Saturday brings another round of scattered afternoon storms, particularly from 4 p.m. through 8 p.m., which could also produce heavy rainfall with high humidity continuing.

The good news arrives Sunday when rain chances decrease significantly. Most areas will stay dry Sunday and Monday.

Looking ahead to next week, our weather pattern will begin to change. Dew points will drop, bringing less humid conditions. Overnight low temperatures, which have been stuck in the 70s, will fall to the upper 60s. While still somewhat humid, this represents a notable improvement from the oppressive humidity we've experienced over the past couple of weeks.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

