Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Crime Insider: Richmond shooting leaves one dead, one injured

IMG_4967.jpeg
WTVR
IMG_4967.jpeg
Posted at 9:05 PM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 21:08:39-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that one person is dead following a shooting in Fairfield Court in Richmond.

Another person was injured in the shooting.

The Richmond Police Department has two crime scenes that sources say are connected to the shooting.

One scene is outside of VCU Medical Center where a bullet-riddled car has been taped off. The other is outside of the Peter Paul Community Center near 1700 N 22nd Street.

CBS 6 will continue to update you as we learn new information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone