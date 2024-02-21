Crime Insider: Richmond shooting leaves one dead, one injured

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that one person is dead following a shooting in Fairfield Court in Richmond.

Another person was injured in the shooting.

The Richmond Police Department has two crime scenes that sources say are connected to the shooting.

One scene is outside of VCU Medical Center where a bullet-riddled car has been taped off. The other is outside of the Peter Paul Community Center near 1700 N 22nd Street.

