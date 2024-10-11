Police ID woman killed after being hit by SUV on busy Richmond road

RICHMOND, Va. -- Officers have released the name of the woman who was killed after being hit by an SUV along Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond early Wednesday morning.

Richmond Police were called to the 6300 block of Midlothian Turnpike for the report of an SUV that struck a pedestrian just before 5:30 a.m.

Officers found 42-year-old Tomorrow Brooks of Richmond "down and unresponsive" in a westbound lane, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine Brooks's exact cause and manner of death, police said.

Officials with the RPD Crash Team said Brooks was trying to "make a mid-block crossing from the north side of the street to the south side of the street when she was struck."

The driver, who was headed west in the center lane when the SUV hit the victim, remained on the scene.

"At this time, no charges have been filed," police said Friday. "The investigation continues."

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolins at 804-646-8671 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

WATCH: 'It starts with drivers,' state leader says after person killed on Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond

'It starts with drivers' Mike Jones says after person killed on Midlothian Turnpike

State Delegate Mike Jones, who represents parts of South Richmond in the Virginia General Assembly, was walking his dog when he saw the police activity Wednesday morning.

"I walk this corridor with my dog every single day and night, and cars are driving fast. If you come down this road, you know people are crossing back and forth. And so for something like this to happen on a school morning where families are walking their kids along the streets and getting to school and just people just out, just getting their day started. Now this is the last thing you want to be introduced to," Jones said.

He said, in his experience, many drivers need to do a better job paying attention while behind the wheel.

"It starts with the drivers. Drivers must be aware of where they are. Don't be distracted. Be alert of what's going on, and slow down," he said. "Second we need road designs shifted. I dealt with that on my time with City Council, that these roads are designed to go faster than what's posted. That has to change, but then these streets have got to be lit up. Some of these lights, they go on and off at different times. It's darker now a little bit more in the morning, gets darker, a little earlier in the evening, and so this area has got to be lit up."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.