'We are so excited:' Richmond shelter's Tommie Fund receives $104,500 check

RICHMOND, Va. -- There is very good news for the Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) fund that honors the memory of a pit bull who died after being set on fire in a city park.

The update comes after RACC officials said the Tommie Fund had run out of money in August, which is replenished by merchandise and license plate revenue each September.

While those funds typically last throughout the whole year, RACC officials said this year saw a dramatic increase in municipalities needing help from the fund, which helps offset costs of emergency care for stray, unclaimed or abandoned animals in Virginia.

Shelter officials posted Wednesday that they had received this year's DMV check from license plate sales totaling $104,580.

"Thank YOU for supporting this incredible life saving initiative," officials wrote, "We are so excited to help more VA shelter pets in need! Go RACC Team Tommie go!"

This year's total was a big increase over last year's revenue from the plates. In 2022, that revenue amounted to $79,395.

In addition to the revenue from the plates, supporters raised $60,000 for the fund.

