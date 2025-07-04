Sunny and less humid to start the holiday weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies are mainly clear this morning. There are some areas of fog in far southern Virginia.

Today will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Humidity levels will continue to decrease as the day wears on.

Tonight will be cooler with lows in the low to mid 60s away from the coast.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with comfortable levels of humidity. Highs will be around 90.

Sunday will start off sunny, but clouds will increase in the afternoon. There is the slight chance of a few scattered showers by the end of the day, mostly south of I-64. It will turn muggy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tropics: an area of low pressure has formed off the coast of northern Florida, near the Georgia border. This shows a medium sign of tropical development over the next few days. Computer models still vary on where this system goes, but the majority of the models bring at least some moisture up into our region. A few showers are possible by late Sunday, and much of next week will be unsettled with a chance of scattered storms each day.

Next week will be muggy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

