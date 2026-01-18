Richmond man charged after firing at officers outside GRTC headquarters, police say

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. — A 41-year-old man shot by police outside GRTC headquarters has been charged after he allegedly fired shots at a gas station and pointed his gun at transit staff Saturday night.

Thomas Anderson, of Richmond, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. However, authorities said that additional charges are pending.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Belt Boulevard, which is near the department's Second Precinct location, for a report of an armed person at 8:55 p.m., according to emergency communication logs.

"Very shortly after that, that call was upgraded to shots fired," said Police Chief Rick Edwards, who provided additional details about the incident during a news conference just before 11 p.m.

Several witnesses told Jon Burkett that they saw Anderson with a gun who "appeared to be agitated" in the parking lot of a gas station before he walked to GRTC headquarters.

One witness told Burkett that the suspect was walking around, shooting into the GRTC building.

Edwards said officers arrived within minutes and confronted Anderson.

"That male discharged his firearm at the officers. They returned fire and struck him," Edwards said.

The chief clarified the sequence of events, explaining that Anderson had moved from the initial location at the gas station to the GRTC headquarters.

"He was walking, he was on foot towards the headquarters, pointed his gun at a staff member," Edwards said. "Additional 911 calls came in, and then the officers responded directly over there and came into contact with him. They ordered him to drop his firearm, and then he discharged it and they returned fire."

Anderson suffered life-threatening injuries but his condition has since improved and his injuries are no longer considered life-threatening. He was treated at the scene by officers and then taken to a local hospital.

No officers were injured in the incident, according to Edwards. Neither the GRTC staffer nor anyone at the gas station was hurt.

Both officers have been placed on administrative paid leave, which is department policy, Edwards said.

Edwards also addressed social media speculation about the incident.

"I'm getting some calls and there's some social media buzz that this may be ICE-related," Edwards said. "Obviously, this is simply Richmond Police Department involved in this. Two officers were involved, but no other agencies were a part of this incident."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at 804-646-3926 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

